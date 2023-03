Teresa Stadlober just missed out on the podium at the World Cup premiere over 50 km on Sunday. After a strong performance, the Salzburger crossed the finish line on Sunday in Oslo in fourth place in the shadow of the Holmenkollen ski jump, only 2.9 seconds behind the winner Ragnhild Haga. Stadlober only lost out in the last few meters in the fight for the podium.

Read more …