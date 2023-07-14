Title: Michal Kwiatkowski Triumphs in Stage 13 as Pogacar Closes in on Vingegaard

Subtitle: Exciting Battle Expected in Mid-Mountain Stage at the Tour de France

Date: July 14, 2023

The thrilling mid-mountain stage 13 of the Tour de France witnessed a stunning victory for Michal Kwiatkowski from Ineos Grenadiers. The Polish rider claimed the top spot, while Tadej Pogacar from UAE Team Emirates made an impressive performance by closing the gap with leader Jonas Vingegaard by 7 seconds.

Kwiatkowski showcased his dominance in the race, securing the stage win in remarkable fashion. Crossing the finish line, he held a strong lead, leaving his competitors trailing behind. Maxim Van Gils from Lotto-dstny finished second, 47 seconds adrift, followed by Tadej Pogacar in third place, trailing by 50 seconds. Jonas Vingegaard from Jumbo-Visma finished fourth with a difference of 54 seconds, while Tom Pidcock from Ineos Grenadiers settled for fifth place, at a gap of 1 minute and 3 seconds.

Notably, Colombian cyclist Harold Tejada from Astana delivered a commendable performance, securing the eighth position with a time difference of 1 minute and 5 seconds.

As the stage progressed, Adam Yates surprised the peloton by launching an attack at the 1.9 km mark. UAE Team Emirates continued to push the peloton, attempting to bring Pogacar closer to victory. However, they remained 2 minutes and 13 seconds behind Kwiatkowski.

Kwiatkowski consistently maintained his lead throughout the race, reaching the top spot with a 54-second advantage over Harold Tejada’s group at the 7.6 km mark. As the race entered the ascent of the Grande Colombier at the 17.2 km mark, the escape group, including Tejada, held a 3-minute and 48-second lead over the peloton.

Lotto-dstny rider Caleb Ewan retired from the Tour de France at the 23.7 km mark, contributing to the total tally of 10 withdrawals in the race.

At the Hauteville-Lompnes sprint point, Mike Teunissen emerged as the winner, securing 20 points. The Colombian Harold Tejada led the escape group to conquer the sprint points at the 55.8 km mark.

The breakaway group, featuring Harold Tejada, gradually increased their lead, stabilizing it at 1 minute and 31 seconds ahead of the peloton at the 79.3 km mark. UAE Team Emirates led the peloton, reducing the gap to 1 minute and 21 seconds at the 89.3 km mark.

As the race approached the 108 km mark, a new attack ensued, led by Teunissen, Oliveira, Pacher, and Van Gils. Despite their efforts, the peloton remained only five seconds behind them.

Nevertheless, Julian Latour and Abrahamsen managed to gain a 13-second advantage over the peloton at the 126 km mark. Esteban Chaves, accompanied by nine other riders, attempted to break away from the peloton at the 130 km mark.

The stage commenced with a neutralized start through the streets of Châtillon-sur-Chalaronne, covering 4.3 kilometers.

Today’s stage is expected to be highly favorable for Colombian riders, with Esteban Chaves making a significant impact earlier in the race. The challenging uphill finish at the Grand Colombier, renowned for its inclusion in various Tour de France editions, promises fierce competition. The route encompasses demanding inclines of up to 12%, passing through Artemare and Culoz.

As the cyclists gear up for the challenge, all eyes are on Tadej Pogacar as he seeks to narrow the gap with Jonas Vingegaard in the fight for the prestigious yellow jersey.