After his victories individually and with the team on Saturday, Stefan Kraft could fly to the triple at the World Cup finals in Planica on Sunday. In the battle for the small crystal ball in the Ski Flying World Cup, the man from Salzburg is only ten points behind the Norwegian Halvor Egner Granerud. The Nations Cup can no longer be taken away from the Austrians. The final ski flying can currently be seen live on ORF1 and in the live stream.

