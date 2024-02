Austria’s national team already has the ticket for the 2024 European Championship finals in Germany in its pocket. At the end of the European Championship qualification, the ÖFB team is still aiming for first place in the group. A win on Thursday in Tallinn against Estonia would put them ahead of league leaders Belgium.

The game kicks off at 6 p.m. The game can be followed in a live blog.

More see sport.ORF.at/fussball

Share this: Facebook

X