Austria’s number one, Julia Grabher, is in action at the WTA 250 tournament in Rabat on Friday. The 26-year-old from Vorarlberg (WTA-74.) is fighting for her very first final at this level. Her opponent is Argentina’s Julia Riera, who is ranked 195th. The two have never played each other before.

Second round: Julia Grabher (AUT) Julia Riera (ARG) * 6:1 0:0 * First server in the second set

