Stands and streams of the opening games from 9 a.m

The ninth women’s World Cup begins on Thursday with the opening games between the two hosts. While New Zealand are in the underdog role after the opening ceremony in Auckland against Norway, Australia in Sydney open the tournament as secret favorites against Ireland.

The first game can be seen live on ORF1 and in the live stream from 9:00 a.m. (CEST). Transmission begins at 8:15 a.m. The second game can also be seen live on ORF1 and in the live stream from 12 noon (CEST). Transmission begins at 11:45 a.m.

