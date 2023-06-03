Home » Staněk finished thirteenth in the F2 sprint in Barcelona and did not score points
Sports

Sports

Staněk finished thirteenth in the F2 sprint in Barcelona and did not score points

The Czech pilot of the Trident team scored only once in the sprint race in his debut season in Formula 2, thanks to the eighth place in the April race in Baku. Last time in Monaco, he also made his mark in the main race for the first time, after finishing seventh and adding another six to one point.

The main race of the sixth F2 competition weekend at Circuit Catalunya will be held on Sunday from 11:35.

Formula 2 Car Championship Race in Barcelona – Sprint:
1. Vesti (Dan./Prema) 47:22.796
2. Forchair -1.104
3. Martins (oba Fr./ART Grand Prix) -4,626
13. STANČEK (CZ/Trident) -14,329.
Running order:
1. Wed 99
2. Pourchaire 93
3. Iwasa (Japan/DAMS) 70
17. BOOTH 7
