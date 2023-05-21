Home » Stankovic, with Milan it was another sport – football
(ANSA) – MILAN, MAY 20 – Dejean Stankovic uses few words to comment on his team’s knockout at San Siro with Milan: “Right now it’s a different sport, you can see all the difference.

We relegated, they fight for a great goal. At these levels, even a wrong diagonal makes the difference.”

Stankovic elaborates on the corporate situation of his Sampdoria: “When I get up in the morning, I tell myself that I have given everything. But the difficulties have increased day after day. I like to suffer and fight, but we are not made of lead. God gives you a weight because he knows you can carry it, but things have gotten out of control here.” (HANDLE).

