Stanley Cup finals in the NHL: 3: 2 after 1: 2 – Panthers get their first win

Status: 06/09/2023 08:28 a.m

The Vegas Golden Knights led the NHL until just before the end of regulation time, but in the end only the Florida Panthers celebrated. You can extend it there.

The Florida Panthers got their first win in the Stanley Cup finals on Friday night (June 9th, 2023) and reduced the gap to the Vegas Golden Knights. It’s now 1-2 in the best-of-seven series. Las Vegas clearly won the first duels 5:2 and 7:2.

The fourth game will take place again in Florida on Saturday (local time). Neither the Panthers nor the Golden Knights, founded in 2016, have ever won the Stanley Cup in their history.

Overtime is a Panthers thing

Carter Verhaeghe scored in extra time to make it 3-2 for the Panthers, who only equalized to make it 2-2 with 2:13 left in regular time.

“I’ve had some shooting time and I’m very happy he’s clean”said Verhaeghe. “We’ve been in this situation many times. It feels good.” The Panthers have won all seven games that went into overtime in this season’s playoffs.

Panthers goalscorer Tkachuk with playoff goal number eleven

Matthew Tkachuk equalized for the Panthers with his eleventh goal of the playoffs. The attacker was hit hard in the first third and then disappeared into the catacombs for a long time.

Brandon Montour made it 1-0 for the Panthers. Mark Stone made it 1-1 for the Golden Knights, Jonathan Marchessault made it 2-1 in the second period. All goal scorers were also involved as passers in the respective other goal of their team.

