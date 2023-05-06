Stanley Cup winners Lucic, Toffoli and Blais will wear the Canadian jersey at the World Cup

Lucic and Blais will appear in Canada’s jersey for the first time. Goal Samuel Montembeault will also debut with defenseman Justin Barron from Montreal, kicker Ethan Bear from Vancouver, Pierre-Olivier Joseph from Pittsburgh, MacKenzie Weegar from Calgary and Jake Walman from Detroit.

From forwards, Detroit’s Joe Veleno, Peyton Krebs with Jack Quinn from Buffalo, Lawson Crouse from Arizona, Cody Glass from Nashville, Scott Laughton from Philadelphia, Jake Neighbors from St. Louis and talent Adam Fantilli from the University of Michigan.

Toffoli, who collected 73 points on 34 hits and 39 assists in 82 duels in the past NHL season, should belong to the offensive leaders.

Tyler Myers from Vancouver, who presented himself in 2010 in Mannheim and Cologne and three years later in Minsk, will go to this world championship. tonk Jack McBain from Arizona played last year at the Olympic Games in Beijing, where the goalie Devon Levi from Buffalo was also, but he did not miss the match from the position of three.

WC in hockey 2023 site iDNES.cz

Eighteen-year-old Fantilli won gold at the World Twenty20 Championships in Halifax at the age of one. In the forecasts for the July draft, he is second only to compatriot Connor Bedard.

The team was selected by general manager Doug Armstrong from St. Louis with assistants Steve Yzerman of Detroit and Shane Doan of Arizona. As the head coach, Andr Tourigny from Arizona will lead the team, his assistants are Ottawa coach DJ Smith, Detroit assistant coach Alex Tanguay and Troy Ryan, who in April as the head coach led the Canadian hockey players to the championship at the home world championship in Brampton.

From Saturday, Canada will be preparing in Budapest, where they will play a training match against Maarsk on Tuesday. Entry to the World Cup on Friday at 7:20 p.m. in Riga with a duel with home country Latvia. We will close the basic group B on Tuesday, May 23 from 15:20 with the Czech national team.