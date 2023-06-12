Stanley no longer serves as head coach of Beijing Guoan’s first team – Xinhua English.news.cn

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, June 11 (Reporter Li Chunyu) The Beijing Guoan Football Club announced on the 11th that Stanley Menzo will no longer be the head coach of the Beijing Guoan first team from now on.

Former Beijing Guoan coach Stanley Menzo.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Wang Lili

According to the data, Stanley was born in 1963. He studied under the famous Dutch coach Cruyff and Van Gaal in the player era. He has won the Eredivisie League and the Dutch Cup on behalf of Ajax many times. He is an excellent player. goalkeeper. After retiring in 1999, he has coached in the Netherlands, Belgium, South Africa and other places. He has rich professional coaching experience. He was selected as the coaching staff of the Dutch national team and participated in the World Cup and European Cup with the team.

In 2019, Stanley joined Beijing Guoan Football Club as the head coach of the reserve team. In August 2022, Stanley will serve as the head coach of the Beijing Guoan first team. So far in the 2023 Super League season, Beijing Guoan has 4 wins, 6 draws and 2 losses, ranking seventh in the standings.