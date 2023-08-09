Star next Saturday in Litvínov! Pastrňák will also face local legends

The summer is very busy due to the birth of his two-month-old daughter Freya Ivy, so David Pastrňák will spend less time in the Czech Republic than he was used to in previous years.

“We’ve been staying in Boston longer than we used to because of our daughter, so it’s kind of different. We have a shorter summer in the Czech Republic than before. But I’m happy for that too, because we weren’t sure if we’d even get to Europe this year. We still have to make it to Sweden to see Rebecca’s parents and then we’ll go back to America,” Pastrňák said on Tuesday.

David Pastrňák in the picture. What was his first reaction when he saw him? Video: Sport.cz

However, Pastrňák will find time for the Lithuanian exhibition, which will also have a charitable undertone. In one jersey, he will start with, for example, Martin Nečas, Patrik Eliáš or David Výborny. He will also have former footballers Petr Čech and Vladimír Šmicer as teammates.

Robert Reichel, who took charge of the composition of the team, Viktor Hübl will also appear in the jersey of the Litvín team, and the club’s patriots Martin Ručinský and Jiří Šlégr will be on the substitutes.

Who should appear in Litvínov on August 19? The team of Litvín legends: Robert Reichel, František Lukeš, Kristián Reichel, Tomáš Pavelka, Karel Kubát, Martin Ručinský, Viktor Hübl, Ondřej Kaše, Radek Duda, Filip Pavlík, Martin Škoula, Jiří Šlégr . David Výborný, Filip Hronek, Jaroslav Hlinka, Jaroslav Bednář, Michael Frolík, Petr Čech, Vladimír Šmicer.