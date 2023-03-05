When Václav Varaďa appeared at the training of the second league Tábor, he caused an uproar in the Czech hockey public. And other competitors apparently felt the need to respond. Chomutov announced at the end of February that Martin Pešout, who was the coach of Kometa during this season, is becoming his new sports manager. “It started sometime after Christmas, when Venca Varaďa went to Tábor, so some people decided that it would be good to pull out some counter-trump,” reveals Pešout in the Příklep program on Sport.cz.

