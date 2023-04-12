StarCasino BetBetsson Group’s betting site, predicts championship verdicts by betting everything on Victor Osimhen Top scorer and Napoli Champion of Italy, rewarding those who believed in the best scorer of our Serie A and in the winning Azzurri with an advance payment. All eight games from the end of the competition, with many variables still in play.

Napoli, after overcoming Lecce at the Via del Mare, is ever closer to the third Scudetto in its history 33 years after the previous one. Overturning the hierarchies at the beginning of the championship, the Azzurri made a disruptive ride dragged by the bomber Victor Osimhen, current top scorer in Serie A with 21 goals. StarCasinò Bet has decided to reward in advance those who bet on the blue player despite the 9 remaining games and the attacker’s injury, currently in the pits with an adductor problem. Lautaro Martinez is seven goals away: so there is still a high risk that the center forward will miss several rounds of the championship also due to the very important commitment in the Champions League.

“Napoli is making a perfect journey, winning and convincing with a spectacular game. It is therefore no coincidence that many of our users have decided to bet on the Neapolitan team despite the fact that they were behind in the Serie A hierarchies at the start of the championship. Our attention to customer centricity has therefore led us to decide to pay back right now those who have had the courage to believe in a Napoli Champion of Italy and in Osimhen Top Scorer. A challenge that we want to accept just like our users do” he has declared Stefano Tino, Managing Director Of StarCasinò Bet.