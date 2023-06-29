Starcasinò organizes a special treasure hunt for three Neroverdi fans – Sport Marketing News

StarCasino Sport, Official Infotainment Partner del Sassuolo, organized a unique activity for three neroverdi fans: at the club’s Official Store, the sports entertainment brand involved three young fans of the Emilian team in a hilarious Treasure hunt.

The lucky three Luca, Mattia and Penelope, selected through their social profiles, got involved with the Sassuolo brand partner in a race of speed and speed. Under the supervision of the journalist Sara Piccinini, in the few seconds at their disposal, the three participants had to wear the highest number of US Sassuolo-branded clothes and grab as many club gadgets as possible. The time limit for each competitor, 90/60/30 seconds, was defined thanks to a multiple-choice quiz on the black and green history.

Penelope, taking advantage of the indecision of her opponents, correctly answered “2008” to the question “In which year did Sassuolo play their last match at the Ricci stadium?” and she was awarded the 90 seconds. In her time at her disposal she managed to collect two official playing kits, a jacket, a team poster, a cap, a backpack, a ball and some pins. In the second question “What was Sassuolo’s best position in the Italian Cup?”, Luca correctly indicated “Quarter-finals” and got one minute: he grabbed five match shirts, a down jacket, two hats and some gadgets . Finally, Mattia had only thirty seconds at his disposal but very promptly managed to make the most of his time limit, conquering an excellent loot: a game jersey, a jacket, a pennant, a scarf, a hat and a Serie A ball.

The activity together with the three Sassuolo fans is part of the StarCasinò Sport project “The new way to experience Sassuolo”: stadium experiences, exciting games, activities with footballers and unique gifts to bring fans ever closer to their favorite team.