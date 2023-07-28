StarCasinò Sport is once again a partner of SSC Napoli – Sport Marketing News

StarCasinò Sport it’s the new one Official Infotainment Partner from the SSC Naples. This two-year partnership with the Italian champion team represents a welcome return after the collaboration dating back to the 2020-2022 period. The goal, today as then, remains the same: to give Neapolitan fans an unforgettable entertainment experience.

The blue team, fresh winner of a historic Tricolore, is now facing a new phase in its history, determined to take a further step forward in terms of internationalization. The SSC Napoli brand stands as the favorite tool to convey the passion of millions of fans around the world, something unique in the global football scene, and it is precisely in this direction that this partnership should be placed.

StarCasinò Sport will carry out many activities dedicated to the community of Neapolitan fans: quizzes, contests and tournaments will give them the chance to win important prizes such as VIP tickets and shirts autographed by the Azzurri champions. In addition to this, exclusive content and insights will be created with the players of the first team.

“It is a great honor for us to return to being partners of a historical club like SSC Napoli: it is an iconic team of the Italian top division with which we have worked very well in the past. We have fun and exciting activities planned to share with the fans, I’m sure we will be able to achieve the goals set. Our mission will be to support the Club in the creation of content and activities dedicated to its community, respecting the unique and distinctive values ​​that accompany the blue people”. he has declared Stefano Tino, Managing Director of StarCasinò Sport.

This is instead the comment of Tommaso Bianchini, Chief Revenue Officer SSC Napoli: “Our internalization process goes through the production of increasingly engaging content for our fans, a few days ago we presented our manifesto “From Naples to the World” and this partnership fits perfectly into this strategy. We are very happy to start a new journey with StarCasino Sport and there will be many surprises for our fans throughout the season”.