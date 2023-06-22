Home » Starfield and Redfall were also due out on PS5, before Microsoft acquired Zenimax
Starfield and Redfall were also due out on PS5, before Microsoft acquired Zenimax

Starfield and Redfall were also due out on PS5, before Microsoft acquired Zenimax

Before Microsoft acquired Zenimax, Starfield e Redfall they were also planned to come out PS5. The FTC wrote it in black and white in a document presented at the trial that pits the antitrust body against Microsoft, for the acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

The document doesn’t explain much, given that most of its parts are censored, but the news is hardly surprising given that the Zenimax acquisition took place in 2021 and that Bethesda had launched all the his latest titles also on the PlayStation consoles, even granting him two time exclusives: Deathloop by Arkane Studios and Ghostwire: Tokyo by Tango Gameworks.

During the process, the FTC also called Bethesda, in the person of Pete Hines, to account for the apologies expressed to PlayStation players in an interview granted to Gamespot in 2021, precisely for the exclusivity of Starfield for Xbox. Hines explained that he was just worried they were angry: “I don’t like it when our players are angry about something we do.”

Hines also stated during the trial that Starfield would never have made it out in September if it had to come out on PS5 as well.

Recall that Zenimax / Bethesda still has several active games on PlayStation consoles, including Fallout 76 and The Elder Scrolls Online.

