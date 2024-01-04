Home » Stars knock out Gigantes and lead Round Robin in the DR
Sports

Stars knock out Gigantes and lead Round Robin in the DR

by admin
Stars knock out Gigantes and lead Round Robin in the DR

The Estrellas Orientales secured their third consecutive victory in a thrilling match against the Gigantes del Cibao, emerging with a 5-4 win to solidify their position as leaders in the round-robin round of the Dominican Baseball League.

Raimel Tapia proved to be the hero of the game, hitting an RBI single in the tenth inning to clinch the victory for the Eastern Stars. San Diego Padres’ Fernando Tatis Jr. also made an impact, going 1 for 2 with three walks and two stolen bases while playing in right field.

Meanwhile, Marcell Ozuna of the Atlanta Braves had a solid performance for the Gigantes, going 1 for 3 with an RBI.

In another game, the Tigers del Licey secured a 9-3 victory over the Leones del Esgido in Santo Domingo. Miguel Andújar had an impressive performance, going 2 for 4 with two home runs and four RBIs, while Emilio Bonifacio went 2 for 4 with a triple, a home run, and three RBIs. Ramón Hernández also contributed with a two-run homer.

With only 12 rounds left, the Estrellas Orientales currently lead the round-robin round with a record of 5-1, followed by the Tigres (4-2), Leones (2-4), and Gigantes (1-5). The teams are all vying for a spot in the finals of the Dominican Baseball League.

See also  Hard surprises with victory in Croatia

You may also like

Tennis: Ofner at a new career high

Stars caress the classification and Giants sink in...

GYULA BOBIS’ FIGHT FOR GOLD AT THE 1948...

the video of the Milan-Trentino-Corriere TV volleyball match

Spanish anti-doping agency suspected of ‘irregularities’ to cover...

Koubek: Staňko leaving for Slavia? I don’t see...

Confirmed: Kylian Mbappé will be Real Madrid’s new...

Epiphany in padel, between journalism and memory in...

Best world ranking position so far for Straka

Not just Spalletti and Giuntoli: this is how...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy