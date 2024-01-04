Stars knock out Gigantes and lead Round Robin in the DR

The Estrellas Orientales secured their third consecutive victory in a thrilling match against the Gigantes del Cibao, emerging with a 5-4 win to solidify their position as leaders in the round-robin round of the Dominican Baseball League.

Raimel Tapia proved to be the hero of the game, hitting an RBI single in the tenth inning to clinch the victory for the Eastern Stars. San Diego Padres’ Fernando Tatis Jr. also made an impact, going 1 for 2 with three walks and two stolen bases while playing in right field.

Meanwhile, Marcell Ozuna of the Atlanta Braves had a solid performance for the Gigantes, going 1 for 3 with an RBI.

In another game, the Tigers del Licey secured a 9-3 victory over the Leones del Esgido in Santo Domingo. Miguel Andújar had an impressive performance, going 2 for 4 with two home runs and four RBIs, while Emilio Bonifacio went 2 for 4 with a triple, a home run, and three RBIs. Ramón Hernández also contributed with a two-run homer.

With only 12 rounds left, the Estrellas Orientales currently lead the round-robin round with a record of 5-1, followed by the Tigres (4-2), Leones (2-4), and Gigantes (1-5). The teams are all vying for a spot in the finals of the Dominican Baseball League.

