Home Sports Start list for men’s giant slalom in Soldeu
Sports

Start list for men’s giant slalom in Soldeu

by admin
Start list for men’s giant slalom in Soldeu

On Saturday, the men’s giant slalom is on the program for the Alpine World Cup finals in Soldeu. The race will be opened by Henrik Kristoffersen (NOR), the first Austrian to start is Marco Schwarz with number five. The Swiss Marco Odermatt, who has his sights set on the points record, starts the race immediately before.

The first round can be seen live on ORF1 and in the live stream from 9 a.m. Transmission begins at 8:45 a.m.

The decision will be made at 12 p.m., which can also be seen live on ORF1 and in the live stream. Transmission begins at 11:45 a.m.

start list in sport.ORF.at/skialpin

See also  Pumba, the piglet star of social media has died

You may also like

Atalanta-Empoli 2-1: video, goals and highlights

Callous KAC sends VSV on vacation

Serie A: Atalanta-Empoli 2-1 – Football

De Roon and Hojlund sign the comeback success...

the State called to make “an extra effort”...

The first goal provided us, but did not...

Original protest of Valladolid against the arbitration establishment

Antony Gautier (DTA) on the sound system for...

Formula 1: Lewis Hamilton could leave in ‘a...

Germany gives up hosting a fencing qualifier due...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy