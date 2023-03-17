On Saturday, the men’s giant slalom is on the program for the Alpine World Cup finals in Soldeu. The race will be opened by Henrik Kristoffersen (NOR), the first Austrian to start is Marco Schwarz with number five. The Swiss Marco Odermatt, who has his sights set on the points record, starts the race immediately before.

The first round can be seen live on ORF1 and in the live stream from 9 a.m. Transmission begins at 8:45 a.m.

The decision will be made at 12 p.m., which can also be seen live on ORF1 and in the live stream. Transmission begins at 11:45 a.m.

start list in sport.ORF.at/skialpin