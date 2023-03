The first of two Super-Gs will take place on Friday at the speed triple of the alpine ski women in Kvitfjell. The French Tessa Worley is the first runner to take to the slopes, followed by two ÖSV runners, Nicole Schmidhofer and Ramona Siebenhofer. US star Mikaela Shiffrin has starting number nine.

The race starts at 10.30 a.m. and can be seen live on ORF1 and in the live stream, transmission begins at 10.15 a.m.

