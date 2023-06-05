Starting today, the Central Mainstream Media Collecting Group will start the interview in Zhejiang_Zhejiang Online

Starting today, the Central Mainstream Media Collecting Group will start the interview in Zhejiang

Discover the beauty of “common wealth” in sports

2023-06-05 11:39:55





Source: Tribune





Reporter Lu Yishuai

2023 is the 20th anniversary of the implementation of the “88 Strategy” and the year when the Hangzhou Asian Games will be held. Today, a group of central mainstream news media jointly invited by the Publicity Department of the General Administration of Sports and the Provincial Sports Bureau will arrive in Zhejiang and go deep into both sides of the river to carry out news gathering activities with the theme of “Squatting in Zhejiang·Sports Journalists Discover the Beauty of ‘Common Wealth'”.

It is reported that this gathering focused on the first batch of national fitness model cities, Shaoxing, and model counties Deqing and Anji, through focusing, squatting, and in-depth interviews. From the reporter’s perspective and through the window of sports, we discovered Zhejiang’s progress in the construction of a common prosperity demonstration zone. Practices, experience and results. During the gathering, the media group will personally experience the glorious journey of Zhejiang sports people striving to create a sports demonstration of common prosperity.

The central mainstream media that were invited to collect stories this time included People’s Daily, Xinhua News Agency, and CCTV. Provincial mainstream media will also participate in interviews and reports.

Tian Tonggui, director of the Propaganda Department of the General Administration of Sports, said that Zhejiang is the frontier of reform and opening up, and sports are an important part of a better life, especially in achieving material and spiritual prosperity. This news collection will focus on the “Zhejiang sample” of sports, and through the reporter’s pen and lens, we will jointly discover the beauty of “common wealth” in Zhejiang.