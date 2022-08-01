Home Sports State Grid Haidong Power Supply Company: UAV patrols the operation and maintenance of transmission lines to improve quality and efficiency
State Grid Haidong Power Supply Company: UAV patrols the operation and maintenance of transmission lines to improve quality and efficiency

On July 28, the employees of the UAV class of the transmission and distribution inspection center of the State Grid Haidong Power Supply Company conducted a fine inspection of the UAV on the No. 1-17 iron tower section of the 35kV Road Ji Line in Ledu District. Eliminate all kinds of hidden dangers and escort the safe and stable operation of the power grid.

The employees of the UAV class of the Transmission and Distribution Transportation Inspection Center conducted a fine inspection of the UAV on the No. 1-17 tower section of the 35kV Road Ji Line in Ledu District.Photo by Li Yongpeng

In recent years, Haidong Power Grid has developed rapidly, and the requirements for lean management have been continuously improved. The traditional manual inspection mode has been difficult to meet the needs of power grid development. Haidong Power Supply Co., Ltd. proposed to vigorously develop the drone inspection business, set up a drone inspection team, and explore the deep integration of drone technology and power grid business. For old transmission lines, establish a periodic flight patrol plan to detect hidden defects in time. Strengthen closed-loop management of hidden dangers discovered by the flight patrol, and incorporate them into the governance plan one by one according to their priorities, and take precise measures such as temporary elimination of shortages, coordinated rectification, and centralized maintenance to eliminate hidden safety hazards in a timely manner to ensure the safe and stable operation of transmission lines. At the same time, the company has established an integrated management system for transmission and distribution of UAVs, further expanded the application scope of UAVs, strengthened the analysis of UAV flight patrol data, and made every effort to ensure the safe and stable operation of power grid lines.

Up to now, Haidong Power Supply Company has completed a total of 69 lines and 3870 base towers in 2022, including the 110 kV front line, and has found a total of 3944 defects, including 2408 critical defects, 455 serious defects, and 1081 general defects. Manual inspection improves the efficiency by 6-8 times, greatly improving the level of lean operation and maintenance and intelligent management and control of the power grid. (Source: State Grid Haidong Power Supply Company)Return to Sohu, see more

