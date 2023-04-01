Security agents at the Stade de France, in Saint-Denis (Seine-Saint-Denis), on June 3, 2022. Paris 2024 must ensure that there will be 22,000 private security agents present on the sites at the height of the Games. FRANCK FIFE / AFP

“Let’s open the Games wide. » We cannot blame the Organizing Committee for the Olympic and Paralympic Games (Cojop) and the government for not having put the Paris 2024 slogan into practice. private security during the summer 2024 event.

One of them should consist in convincing certain employees of the sponsors of the Games – those of Carrefour for example – to apply, by holding out to them the possibility of additional qualifications, through specific training, and of additional resources.

The approach illustrates the state of emergency in which Paris 2024 and the public authorities find themselves, which must ensure that there will be 22,000 private security agents present on the sites at the height of the event. To date, the account is not there.

To the defense of the organizers of the Games and the government, the problem of the shortage of personnel existed before the needs expressed for the Olympic and Paralympic Games (OGD). The working conditions and the conditions of remuneration in this sector are not attractive, and the Covid crisis has contributed to keeping many employees away.

Faced with this situation, the government has “opened wide” its quest for arms. Because, if he first sought to bring back those who, having the title to exercise this profession, no longer work there, he quickly understood that this would not be enough.

“We can no longer hide behind our little finger”

While pushing companies in the sector to increase wages and employ more permanent contracts, the public authorities are carrying out an offensive with other “pools”: job seekers and students – the objective is to attract 3,000 – with a simplified event security title created for the occasion, through training reduced to 106 hours (instead of 175).

The idea is also to rely on the interim and to “to seek complementary strengths (…) in French-speaking countries »as explained to MEPs, on 1is March, the Minister of Sports and JOP, Amélie Oudéa-Castéra.

“We are on time”, assured, on March 29, Thomas Collomb, deputy director of security for Paris 2024, referring to calls for tenders for the private security sector. Twelve days earlier, the National Assembly’s Cultural Affairs and Education Committee had judged the actions taken “too late for the sector to be able to provide the necessary personnel”. The government does not recognize it yet. At least officially.

