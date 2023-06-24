Statistical facts about the NBA: the strongest franchises, the records of the best players all time

When we talk about the NBA it means naming the most spectacular sport ever in the United States, full of records, franchises that have written the history of basketball and protagonists capable of canceling not only gravity in dunks but also writing real statistical artworks during their career.

In the following paragraphs it is possible to find all the statistical curiosities of NBA basketball, let’s discover the most interesting and incredible ones.

LeBron has broken through the ceiling of 38387 points in his career

On February 9, 2023, James LeBron became the all-time leading scorer of basketball NBA breaking through the stat ceiling of Kareem Abdul Jabbar, who set the career scoring record at 38,387 in 1989.

Currently James LeBron finished the season with 38652 points, a record that is destined to increase in the coming seasons, surpassing the previous record which remained set for 34 years.

In third place for career scoring highs is Karl Malone with 36,928, followed by Kobe Bryant with 33,643 points. Fifth place goes to Michael Jordan with 32292 points scored in his extraordinary career.

Michael Jordan is the king of basketball

Michael Jordan is the best player of all time by acclaim, so the official website of the NBA reports, in reality there are also statistical reasons to affirm all this, in fact, the number 23 has achieved an average of 30.12 points in his career game, beating Wilt Chamberlain’s 30.07 points average.

Michael Jordan also won a game played against aliens to save the fate of planet Earth, as shown by the film Space Jam shot in 1996, he won 6 NBA championships with the Chicago Bulls from 1991 to 1998 and is an icon for basketball world.

Wilt Chamberlain: coach 100 points in one game

It was March 2, 1962 when in the Philadelphia Warriors – New York Knicks match, basketball player Wilt Chamberlain set a series of records still unbeaten today. In that game he scored 100 points, still a record today, scoring 59 points in the second half and scoring 36 baskets in a single game, 22 in one half.

The most successful franchises ever

In first place in the all-time NBA rankings for the most successful franchises ever, there are the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers with 17 titles each, in an endless challenge that pits these two teams against each other who wrote the history of modern basketball.

In second place in the standings for number of titles won are the GS Warriors, with 7 wins of the NBA championship, followed by the Chicago Bulls with 6 titles and close the podium.

Among the greatest basketball teams we must not forget the San Antonio Spurs with 5 titles but also the Miami Heat, Detroit Pistons and Philadelphia 76ers with 3 titles won on equal terms.

