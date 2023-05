For Austria, the first game at the 2023 Ice Hockey World Championship is scheduled for Saturday. Roger Bader’s team will face France in the Nokia Arena in Tampere, which is already the first important crossroads in terms of relegation.

The game can be seen live on ORF1 and in the live stream from 11.20 a.m. CEST. Transmission begins at 11:10 a.m.

More moreover in the 2023 World Cup in Finland and Latvia