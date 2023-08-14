Status and stream from the first semi-final from 10.00 a.m

The first finalist at the soccer World Cup in Australia and New Zealand will be determined on Tuesday. Spain and Sweden duel in Eden Park in Auckland. Both have yet to win a World Cup, the Swedes made it to the final for the first and only time in 2003.

The first semi-final can be seen live from 10 a.m. on ORF1 and in the live stream. Transmission begins at 9:45 a.m.

Stand see sport.ORF.at/fussball

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

