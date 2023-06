Croatia and Spain meet tonight in Rotterdam for the UEFA Nations League title. The Croatians, vice world champions from 2018 and third at the 2022 World Cup, have the chance to win their first title, for the Spaniards it would be the first in this competition.

The game starts at 8.45 p.m. and can be seen live on ORF1 and in the live stream, transmission begins at 8.15 p.m.