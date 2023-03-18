Home Sports Status in the women’s slalom from 10.30 a.m
The women’s slalom is also on the program for the Alpine World Cup finals in Soldeu on Saturday. The race will be opened by Petra Vlhova from Slovakia, Franziska Gritsch will be the first Austrian to start with number twelve.

The first round can be seen live on ORF1 and in the live stream from 10.30 a.m. Transmission begins at 10:15 a.m.

The decision will be made from 1.30 p.m., which can also be seen live on ORF1 and in the live stream. Transmission begins at 1:20 p.m.

