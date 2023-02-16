Of Salvatore Riggio

Spurs manager Conte had had gallbladder surgery in early February. After the match against Milan, the doctors advised him not to leave for England. Tottenham press release: His health is the most important thing

Antonio Conte stops again. This was announced by Tottenham with an official statement: Following a routine check yesterday in Italy, it was decided that Antonio Conte will remain in the family home to complete his recovery from the gallbladder operation he recently underwent. Health is the most important thing, and everyone at the club wishes him the best. Cristian Stellini will take charge of the first team.

In essence, the former coach – after the defeat at San Siro on 14 February against Milan in the first leg of the Champions League (he returned to the Meazza on 23 May 2021, when he won the Scudetto with Inter) – remained in Italy to complete the convalescence, without setting a date for his return. At the beginning of February, the Spurs coach had undergone an operation to remove the gallbladder following an illness. On 5 February, of course, he was not on the bench in the Premier League defeat against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City. He met again on Saturday 11 February with Leicester and in the match against the Rossoneri. And before the game with the Devil, it was Conte himself who revealed that he had hurried his return to England, despite the fact that the doctors who had operated on him had prescribed him at least two weeks of rest, out of a sense of responsibility and to be with his Tottenham. I need to be with the team, his words. But already in the conference before, the Spurs coach had appeared visibly worn out, not at his best after a non-routine operation. An operation that had left a mark on his body and that limited his movements on the bench.

After the match lost against Milan, taking advantage of the day off granted to the team, Conte returned to Turin to his wife and daughter and underwent the routine checkup expected after the operation. Here the doctor advised him to rest. Which he previously, in fact, he had not done. Despite a few weeks before the operation, commenting on the deaths of Mihajlovic and Vialli and above all of his friend and collaborator Ventrone, he had said that he would have dedicated more time to himself and to his family. No rush now for the Salento coach. Tottenham will miss the 12 man on the pitch, a person capable of experiencing the match in a unique way. It will be Cristian Stellini, his trusted deputy, to sit on the Spurs bench.