The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China requires all comrades in the party to be upright and innovative, work hard, and move forward with courage. In the Paris Olympic cycle, on the basis of inheriting and carrying forward the fine traditions of table tennis, continue to strengthen and deepen the exploration and understanding of the rules of competitive events, and strive to create greater glories in the Paris Olympic Games.

Chinese table tennis has experienced three leaps in understanding in the journey of climbing the peak and maintaining its advantages. The first time it happened was in the early 1960s when it hit the pinnacle of competition. In view of the European chopping style, the technical style of “fast, accurate, ruthless, and changing” with speed as the main body is proposed, and the mainstream style of fast attack with straight rubber is used as the commando team to reach the pinnacle of the world‘s table tennis. . The second leap in understanding began in 1971 at the 31st World Table Tennis Championships. Facing the high-speed spinning loop ball of the Europeans, he clearly put forward the winning idea of ​​”fast, accurate, ruthless, change, and turn”, and a group of outstanding world champions who played fast breaks with straight and reverse rubber emerged. This leap in understanding provided a theoretical basis for the “horizontal strike”. The third leap was at the beginning of this century, when the rules changed greatly. The diameter of the table tennis ball was increased from 38 mm to 40 mm, which had a more prominent impact on the speed and rotation of the table tennis ball. China has earlier obtained the data that hitting a big ball with the same force as a small ball can reduce the speed of the ball by up to 9%, and the spin can be reduced by 13%. We recognize that power will dominate the winning factor for quite some time to come. Therefore, the Chinese table tennis team put forward the training concept of “masculinization of women’s technology” and maintaining and improving the quality of hitting by increasing the hitting power. After several generations of unremitting efforts, a new generation of world-class athletes such as Ma Long, Fan Zhendong, Sun Yingsha, and Chen Meng, who are characterized by high hitting quality and comprehensive skills, have emerged.

Innovation knows no bounds. Only by adhering to integrity and innovation, facing challenges in the new situation, and continuously deepening the understanding of the laws of competitive events, can it be possible to maintain an advantage. Today, we are facing new situations, new challenges, and new tasks in preparing for the Paris Olympics. Carrying forward the fine tradition of continuous innovation in Chinese table tennis, seeking new innovations at a new starting point, and achieving new breakthroughs are the key to completing the preparations for the Paris Olympics. Effective Ways. (Reposted from page 02 of “China Sports Daily” on January 6)