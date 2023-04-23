There are those who took it as a simple joke and those who wanted to believe that it could soon turn into real reassurance. For now, the reassuring smile of Tiago Pinto which, coming out of trigorywanted to reassure a young fan about the future of Paulo Dybala: «Stay, where do you want me to go?», said the manager. Beyond what should be counted as a joke, the hope is that the Argentine’s future can really still be yellow and red, despite the presence of a release clause that makes him attractive especially for foreign clubs that could snatch him from Roma with only 12 millions. In Italy, on the other hand, to secure him, it would be necessary to pay 20 million in addition to guaranteeing him a substantial contract that Roma could match, however. Not only that, if Paulo doesn’t give in to temptations during next summer, his contract will automatically adjust to 6 million. Certainly, to date, there is ample room for the Argentine to stay in Rome at least until 2025, especially if Mourinho should also stay. In the Capital he was reborn, both physically and mentally. The credit goes to the Special and his staff who protected him from a health point of view, giving him full freedom of management. None better than Dybala he knows his body, he knows when to stop and when to continue. The recent adductor problem suffered in the first leg against Feyenoord was reported in time, Mourinho immediately replaced him without asking him for further effort. His move that allowed him to play the return match for 17 minutes plus extra time, also scoring a decisive goal.

THE NUMBER 10 JERSEY

Francesco Totti and Daniele De Rossi were also in the stands at the Olimpico on Thursday evening. The two former captains were impressed by the technical skills he displayed despite the recent muscle injury. At the end of the match, the Argentine also expressed his willingness to meet them: «I spoke to Francesco a few times, but I never saw him in Rome. I’d like to go to dinner or have a coffee to talk.’ Paulo will soon go to dinner with both of them because no one better than them can tell him what it means to be the symbol of a city like Rome. And who knows if he doesn’t want to ask Francesco too to wear the number 10 shirt next season. Premature speeches.

CHAMPIONSHIP FEMALE

On the other hand, the Scudetto-speeches of the Women’s team are not, which, by beating Juventus 3-2 in a comeback, practically booked the Scudetto. With yesterday’s three points, Spugna’s girls have taken them to 60 in the standings, +11 behind the black and white and are one step away from triumph.