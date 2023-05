Damián Vích won fifth place in the 3,000-meter steeplechase at the Continental Tour – Gold meeting in Yokohama. With a time of 8:30.81, Jakub Holuš’s protégé improved his personal record by more than two seconds and moved to fourth place in the Czech historical charts. He is still seven seconds short of Dušan Moravčík’s record from 1972. The home race was won by Ryuji Miura in 8:19.07.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook