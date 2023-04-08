Home Sports Stefan Effenberg criticizes Hermann Gerland for Whiskey-Cola in a double pass
Stefan Effenberg criticizes Hermann Gerland for Whiskey-Cola in a double pass

Stefan Effenberg criticizes Hermann Gerland for Whiskey-Cola in a double pass
“Can’t sit on a live show and drink four whiskey cokes at eleven o’clock”

Hermann Gerland's appearance in

Hermann Gerland's appearance in "Doppelpass" last weekend is surprisingly still resonating

Source: dpa/Christian Charisius

Hermann Gerland’s questionable appearance in the “double pass” is remembered. The long-time assistant coach of FC Bayern was particularly noticeable because of his choice of drinks. An absurdity for Stefan Effenberg. He is harshly critical of Gerland’s behavior.

When he actually drinks, Florian König almost casually asked his guest Hermann Gerland in the latest issue of “Doppelpass”. The moderator points to the glass that was on the table next to the 68-year-old. “Light Whiskey Cola. Then I’ll loosen up a bit. That’s good for the show, too,” Gerland answered frankly, holding up his glass and taking a sip. The audience clapped and cheered. The football folklore, so popular with the creators, was served once more.

Now the long-time assistant coach at FC Bayern and assistant coach of the German U21 national team is being sharply criticized for his questionable and controversial appearance on the TV station “Sport1” when he treated himself to several whiskey and cokes. Not from just anyone, but from Stefan Effenberg, who attended the round himself as an expert on the station.

The former Bayern Munich player ruthlessly criticized Gerland in his column on “t-online”: “To be honest, I found his appearance questionable. He did throw out a few jokes, but his demeanor was still borderline.” Then Effenberg explained his thoughts: “As assistant coach of the German U21 national team, he is responsible for the young players, at the World Cup in Qatar he was still a co- Hansi Flick’s trainer there. Then you can’t sit down on a live show and drink four whiskey-colas at eleven in the morning.” Gerland has a “huge role model function that he may have forgotten after the third glass at the latest”.

Hermann Gerland (left) supported the coaching team of national coach Flick at the World Cup in Qatar

Source: dpa/Arne Dedert

Hermann Gerland (left) supported the coaching team of national coach Flick at the World Cup in Qatar

Source: dpa/Arne Dedert

Gerland, a child of the Ruhr area and generally not delicate, was largely celebrated on social media for his relaxed appearance, which was reminiscent of a round of bars in a village inn. Among other things, he openly chatted about his problematic relationship with Bayern’s sports director Hasan Salihamidzic (“It happens that two people can’t get along”). Effenberg, on the other hand, couldn’t understand the applause for Gerland: “It can’t be that a representative of the older generation is then celebrated for it – I can only shake my head. (…) You have a responsibility, especially in front of an audience of millions. I’ve never experienced anything like this and it shouldn’t be celebrated. I don’t understand that at all.”

Effenberg sharply criticizes Gerland

Effenberg’s reasoning is fundamentally understandable. The only question is whether the ex-national player is suitable as a prosecutor. For example, the 54-year-old was caught drunk at the wheel in 2015 after an Oktoberfest – with a blood alcohol content of 1.4. Effenberg, who was then the coach of SC Paderborn, is also said to have become abusive to the officials.

Effenberg now says about Gerland: “As the holder of the Pro license, you are obliged to act as a role model – also in public. That’s why I absolutely don’t understand that Gerland is being celebrated for a supposed cult appearance. Where is the DFB then? For me he should have intervened. Other trainers who failed to live up to their role model function with misconduct in public were severely punished for it.”

