DThe Kretzschmars – a handball family. Stefan Kretzschmar won 218 international matches and won Olympic silver with the German national team in 2004. The 50-year-old became German champion with Magdeburg and won the Champions League. Since 2020 he has been the sports director at Füchsen Berlin.

His two children are from his marriage to Cuban-born Maria Linares, to whom Stefan Kretzschmar was married twice. He has been in a relationship with his girlfriend Dorle for eight years. Daughter Lucie-Marie (22) plays for the Bundesliga team HSG Bensheim/Auerbach, also went through the U-teams of the German Handball Association, won the EM and 2022 World Cup titles in beach handball. Son Elvis (14) plays in the B youth of SC Magdeburg. The left backcourt player was on a sighting course for the U17 national team for the first time last week.

Stefan Kretzschmar 2009 with his family. Daughter Lucie Marie was nine at the time, son Elvis Ernesto one year old What: pa/ZB/Hendrik Schmidt

Ask: Before our interview you played a round of golf here at Fleesensee. Who won?

Stefan Kretzschmar: Lucie won the three-hole golf. Then I was the best on the computer.

Ask: Who is the worst at losing?

Lucie (22): Father! Hundred Pro!

Elvis (14): I would say so too.

Stefan: I wouldn’t say 100% yes. When it comes to board games, there is a balance in our family. I’m a pretty bad loser. Maybe also the worst. But my daughter is not much inferior to me. And Elvis usually stays out of it. We play more like “town, country, river” and Elvis invents names that don’t even exist.

Ask: In fact?

Stefan: In the animal category comes the bear. And then in the category after that, “Profession,” he writes “bear breeder.”

Lucie: That’s how Elvis does it with every animal.

Lucie-Marie Kretzschmar starts the jump shot Source: pa/Eibner-Pressefoto

Ask: Your father once confessed that he never let his children win at games on purpose, even when they were very small. How did you experience that?

Elvis: That’s right. That’s stupid for a small child at first, but you learn early on what it’s like to lose and later you’ll deal with it better.

Stefan: Even if I’m not proud of it afterwards, both Elvis and Lucie had to think about strategies on how to assert themselves against physically stronger people. You’ve learned to resist. They benefit from that today.

Ask: Every Kretzschmar who starts handball has a career?

Elvis: We come from a very successful father. You can see that with my sister, who became beach handball world champion in 2022 and has achieved everything that can be achieved in the sport. Last week I was invited to the sighting course for the U17 national team.

Ask: What ability would you like each other to have this round?

Lucie: Anything to do with Elvis’ athletics. At 14 he already has a harder shot than I have now. I have already said that he will be a great handball player. I want to emphasize that I have always predicted this.

Elvis: I would like to have the coolness from my father. Also before the game. Dad was always the least excited – unlike Lucie and me.

Stefan: My career is over. But I find Elvis’ confidence impressive. In the last two years he has made a huge leap. He takes on the role of leader without making big pants. Lucie’s social skills are incredible. To be such a team player within a team. It was always important to her that everyone scored a goal. I often blame her for that. Your jump shot is a weapon.

Ask: Did you watch many of your father’s games afterwards?

Lucie: We just talked about it yesterday. We had screens in the headrests of Dad’s old Jeep, where we watched children’s films like “Shrek” or “Over the Hedge”. At some point there was only a best-of DVD of Papa’s greatest successes.

Elvis: I still enjoy watching it because old handball fascinates me. And when you see what kind of litter Dad had, it’s pretty impressive.

Stefan: That was a documentary that MDR created after my resignation in 2007. She ran up and down in the car. Eventually Elvis could have a say.

Probably the most dazzling personality in German handball: Stefan Kretzschmar Quelle: Amin Akhtar

Ask: The media hype is probably ahead of him. Can you tell him what to expect in the future?

Stefan: I think others are much more scared than we are. Also SC Magdeburg, where some think that everything could be too much for Elvis. I’m less afraid of contact because I know that Lucie managed it well and Elvis will master it just as well.

Lucie: We’re not worried about that either, because we know Elvis is a good guy. He’ll never say anything in an interview where we’re like, ‘Good heavens!’ His mind is clear.

Ask: Lucie once said that she doesn’t want to be such a crazy and colorful dog like her father. She was 13 then. How about you, Elvis?

Elvis: I will definitely stick to my hair color. But tattoos are interesting. I would like to get it pierced later.

Ask: do you know when

Lucie: You have to show dad a template, from there you have to wait four years. That was the case with me too.

Ask: What is your biggest sporting dream?

Elvis: In any case, I would like to win the Champions League with SC Magdeburg and become world champions with the national team.

Lucie: (laughs) Okay, I take back my assessment of what he said in interviews.

Ask: What is your dream?

Lucie: Beach handball could be an integral part of the Olympic program in 2028. My goal is to be there in Los Angeles.

Stefan: I would not begrudge her the opportunity to experience an Olympic tournament. I would have given anything to take part in the Olympics. Luckily, I was allowed to take part in the Olympic Games three times.

Ask: And what does the father dream of?

Stefan: Elvis wants to force me to play with him once. In 2014 I played together with Lucie in front of 40,000 spectators in the Commerzbank Arena in Frankfurt at a legends game. That was unforgettable. But now? I can’t do that anymore since my slipped disc. But I could imagine coaching Elvis in a game like this.

Ask: Stefan says Elvis is “Hardcore SC Magdeburg” What do you do when dad calls one day and says: “My son, I want to take you to the foxes”?

Lucie: Hang up.

Elvis: The answer then is that it is not an option. I started at SCM and I would also like to finish my career at SCM.

Stefan: “Aaaaay! What kind of sentence is that? What a headline! Such illusions should not be taken away from a boy of his age.

Elvis: This is my dream.

Kretzschmar won Olympic silver in 2004 Source: pa/dpa/dpaweb/Achim_Scheidemann

Ask: In an interview on his 50th birthday, Stefan said he would have liked to have been a better father to you. how do you see it?

Lucie: In hindsight, there is little to say about this. I don’t like to think back to what was. I’d rather look at what’s coming and then do better. We are all family related and we want to keep that up now. I know I can reach and speak to Papa anytime.

Elvis: I didn’t see dad that often before. You miss that. Lucie also went to Leipzig early, when I was alone with my mum in Magdeburg. Dad tries everything every day to make me happy, even if he can’t always be there. That’s what counts

Ask: Is or was he a regular at your games?

Lucie: He used to be there from time to time. From my first Bundesliga game I gave him an indoor ban. I’m not like Elvis. This hustle and bustle around dad is too big for me. I don’t want my person to be made into a big thing.

Ask: Hall ban because of the hype or because he calls in like a madman from the stands?

Lucie: Not anymore, that’s over. The problem is: He always wanted to be as inconspicuous as possible in the stands. But when he’s sitting on a trash can behind the gate, it’s not inconspicuous.

Elvis: Because of his busy schedule, he can’t be there often. But that’s why I think it’s even better when he’s watching, because then it’s something special.

Ask: This Sunday there is a family trip to the top game Kiel against Magdeburg, where Stefan is working as a Sky expert. your tip?

Lucie: The SCM wins, of course. What a question.

Elvis: Magdeburg wins with a five-goal difference.

Stefan: I don’t even know who to keep my fingers crossed for, which would be better for us in Berlin. Everything is so close together at the top. No one is shining in the league right now. It’s just about getting through somehow. Nobody dominates anymore.

Ask: And who should be German champion?

Lucie: The project in Berlin is very, very cool. Also which top players dad brought there. But as a native of Magdeburg, I can’t say anything other than the SCM. But: I would give it to dad from the bottom of my heart.

Lucie-Marie Kretzschmar (left) is the captain of the German national beach handball team Source: pa/dpa/Julia Nikoleit

Elvis: SCM!

Stefan: BERLIN! That would be a dream.

Ask: Should Magdeburg not become a champion, but Füchse Berlin should: could you live with that, Elvis?

Elvis: Very difficult. For weeks I would have to hear from dad that Berlin is now champion.

Lucie: He would have a truck labeled: “German champion foxes Berlin!” and put it right in front of our front door.

Stefan: Moment. In terms of family, the last three years have been brutal for me since I’ve been with the foxes. We haven’t won against Magdeburg once since then. At first, Elvis celebrated that. Now he just feels sorry, sends me a teary smiley – that’s even worse.

The interview was developed for the sports competence center (WELT, SPORT IMAGE, BILD, BILD AM SUNDAY) conducted and first published in BILD AM SONNTAG.