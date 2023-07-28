Home » Stefan Lainer: Gladbach defender suffering from cancer
Stefan Lainer: Gladbach defender suffering from cancer

Stefan Lainer: Gladbach defender suffering from cancer

Gladbach defender diagnosed with cancer

Status: 27.07.2023

Gladbach’s Lainer is suffering from lymph node cancer

The Austrian national player Stefan Lainer is suffering from lymph node cancer. The 30-year-old will be absent from Gladbach “for several months”, his club said. The chances of a cure are good.

Stefan Lainer is suffering from cancer. The defender from Borussia Mönchengladbach is facing several months of therapy. His club assures that the Austrian will be given the best possible treatment.

Stefan Lainer from Bundesliga club Borussia Mönchengladbach is seriously ill. According to information from his club on Thursday, the 30-year-old Austrian was diagnosed with lymph node cancer. The right-back now has to undergo several months of therapy.

“According to the doctors, the disease was discovered very early on and can be treated and cured very well with medication,” said Borussia: “There is a very high probability that health will then be completely restored and a normal life, including professional sports, will be possible .”

However, this form of cancer is considered to be particularly aggressive. Lymph node or lymph gland cancer is understood by experts to mean a malignant tumor disease of the lymphatic system. Most often, the cancer affects the lymph nodes and spleen. However, it can spread through the blood-lymphatic system and infect other organs.

Gladbach’s sports director Roland Virkus assured that “everything will be done to ensure that Stevie receives the best possible treatment and wish him and his family a lot of strength and optimism in the fight against this disease.” The club also asked Lainer fans and media “for understanding, that beyond today’s information no medical details about the treatment and the healing process will be published.”

A malignant tumor was recently diagnosed in four Bundesliga players. Timo Baumgartl (then Union Berlin), Marco Richter and Jean-Paul Boëtius (Hertha BSC), as well as Dortmund’s Sébastien Haller all had testicular cancer.

Lainer has been playing for Borussia since 2019 and has played 125 games for the club so far. The Austrian played 17 Bundesliga games last season.

