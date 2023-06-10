Home » Stefan Ortega before Champions League final with Manchester City
Sports

Stefan Ortega before Champions League final with Manchester City

by admin
Stefan Ortega before Champions League final with Manchester City


Cup winners: Stefan Ortega (right), Ilkay Gündogan (middle) and Manuel Akanji present the FA Cup.
Bild: Getty

Former Arminia Bielefeld pro Stefan Ortega is Pep Guardiola’s number two goalkeeper at Manchester City. That should change, says the 30-year-old in an interview ahead of the Champions League final.

An May 14, 2022, Stefan Ortega is standing on the grass in the Arminia Bielefeld stadium and is crying. He wipes the tears from his face and waves to the spectators in the stands, who keep chanting his name. After the game against Leipzig, Bielefeld’s relegation from the Bundesliga is sealed. Ortega had already been adopted by the club before the kick-off. “I have ambitious goals and only one career,” says Ortega. A few weeks later he signs a three-year contract with Manchester City. It is the sensation of the past transfer summer – and by no means the end of his brilliant rise. This Saturday (9 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the Champions League, on ZDF and on DAZN) Ortega will meet Inter Milan with Manchester City in the final of the Champions League.

Mr. Ortega, isn’t it crazy what happened recently?

