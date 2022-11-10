At Garilli, on 24 May 2003, he made his Serie A debut with the Milan shirt. It was his only presence in the top flight.

Twelve and a half years later, on 6 September 2015, in the same stadium he made his debut with the neroverdi in Serie C. It will not be indifferent to Mirko Stefani Saturday’s match at Pordenone, expected in Piacenza in a facility where the former captain of the lizards remained tied up.

The former defender, born in 1984, is now focused on his role as coach of the under 17 team of the Friulian club, but follows the events of the Lega Pro leaders of group A: “It’s a stronger team than that of the promotion of 2019” , ensures.

Stefani, let’s go back to that afternoon almost twenty years ago. Pippo Cristante’s Piacenza is the opponent.

«The day before the match they told me that I would play. I don’t even remember well the emotions I felt, but I always have in mind the fact that my parents and relatives were in the stands. A few days later Milan won the Champions League ».

In 2015, however, the debut with Pordenone in the Lega Pro. That time, in front, there was the Pro Piacenza.

«Sometimes I think about what happened at the end of the race. We drew 1-1 after a good performance, so much so that serenity and confidence were felt in the locker room. Alex Pederzoli, who scored the goal of the momentary advantage on a free-kick, was among the last. He was angry and said that it was a match to be won, that we shouldn’t be happy. It was an important moment: he transmitted his winning mentality to us ».

Pordenone faces that club match fished out in C. More than seven years after that match, the neroverdi return to Garilli as leaders and with the feeling that Lega Pro is tight …

«It is the testimony of the road traveled in this long period. Despite the disappointment suffered last season, the company has restarted and, together with the technical staff, has managed to recreate great enthusiasm around it. It is not cheap. On the team I think that in this moment, when the values ​​usually begin to emerge, she is there. The signs are positive, the conditions for reaching the top are there ”

Do you see similarities with “your” Pordenone, capable of going up to B in 2019?

«The compactness is the same, But this is a stronger team: it just needed to find confirmations and in the last few races is finding them».

What do you think of Dubickas, who will be ex-duty on Saturday, capable of three goals with Pergolettese and Lecco?

«I am struck by its potential. He is a striker who still does not know where he can go. Pordenone can be the right stage in his growth path. He was ready at a time when he was needed ».

And Ajeti? As a former defender he will follow the Albanian central with attention.

“He’s always in control of the situation. He is lucid and transmits serenity to his companions. What he has are important qualities ».

Stefani, with her under 17 is doing great. He is first in the standings.

«But beyond the results I am pleased to see the boys grow and I am happy to go to the field with joy. I like this new job. I would add an important aspect linked to the nursery: all the boys are linked and close to the first team. A spirit of belonging that I felt as a player and that I now know further in my new role ».