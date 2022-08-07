pavia

Stefano Cova new coach of breaking latest news. The former Omnia assistant coach, as well as assistant to Tortona and coach of Voghera last season, moves away from home and lands in Abruzzo in a club, breaking latest news Basket 2.0, just fished out in Serie B and included in group D for the season 2022/23 season kicks off in October.

personal choice

«It was an eventful summer – comments the 1989 native of Vigevano – I decided to leave Tortona voluntarily, although they wanted to confirm me. I made this choice because I needed to have other experiences. I had some proposals as an assistant in Serie A2 (at Juvi Cremona, a team promoted last year, ndr), then everything is blurred. Subsequently breaking latest news, which for two years went close to promotion to Serie B, was fished out and made me an offer. Since it is a company that works a lot on young people, it was looking for a coach who had already had experience in B and who knew how to work with the boys. Everything fits perfectly, so they contacted me and I signed up in a very short time ».

desire for revenge

Cova then spoke about the goals for the coming season. «I come out of a complex year – he continues – for which I have a great desire for revenge. From Tortona I take with me the fact that I managed to gravitate within a Serie A club and the good fortune of having seen coach Ramondino, whom I particularly respect, closely coached. I am expecting a very difficult year because, as ours is a young group, we will have to work harder than the others: our goal, however, is salvation and I gladly accept this challenge ».

clear project

breaking latest news, as mentioned, focuses a lot on the green line at roster level.

“The team is made – underlines coach Cova – the plan is to enhance and launch the young players, then next year we will sum up with what we have managed to create and we will try to stabilize in Serie B. in breaking latest news as a sort of mini Borgomanero ».

The first time as head coach is never forgotten. «It will be a good feeling – concludes Stefano – I had experiences in Pavia as assistant to Baldiraghi and Di Bella, with whom I had the opportunity to learn a lot. Now I will try to put into practice what I have learned on the field, even if I know that I still have to improve a lot ». –

