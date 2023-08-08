Stefano Ghisolfi, 30 years old, Turinese by birth and Trentino by adoption since he moved to live in Arco, is undoubtedly the best Italian climber and one of the best in the world. Winner of the Lead Climbing World Cup in 2021, he alternates competitions on artificial walls with rock climbing. He is the second rock climber in the world to have climbed 3 routes of 9b+ (5.15c): Perfecto Mundo, Change and Bibliographie, route graded 9c by Alexander Megos but downgraded by Stefano to 9b+, returning to “Silence” by Adam Ondra, the current record of the only 9c route in the world.

Stefano Ghisolfi: climbing? It’s a life style

We met him at the Cortina Outdoor Summer Camp organized by The North Face, of which he belongs part of the team of athletes. And this was the occasion for a chat from the first “take” to the dream of a vertical career.

Stefano, how did you get into climbing? Was it your first love or did you get there after playing other sports?

My first sport was actually mountain biking, of which my dad is a master, and so I started from an early age, when I was 6 years old, to compete by bike on mountain trails. Then when I was 11, right after a competition, some friends of mine let me try an artificial climbing wall in Val d’Aosta, and this was my first contact with climbing.

So was your first approach to climbing on an artificial wall?

They were actually intakes on a dam, so it was outdoors, but it was an artificial wall. So yes, I started on an artificial wall and not on rock, also because my parents aren’t climbers and it took these friends to try climbing.

And what is it that made you say “Wow this is my sport“?

Look, right from the first time I immediately felt at ease, that is, I understood that I moved much better than the other kids. In short, I had reached the top and had fun doing it. And then in reality climbing was something I did everywhere since I was a child, I went up to the gardens, I climbed all the castles, buildings, road signs.

So already that should have made me understand a few things. But surely the very fact that it came so easy to me without ever having tried climbing made me realize that I liked it, that I was gifted and then made me decide to continue.

How did the transition from artificial holds to rock take place?

That actually came much later, after already 4 or 5 years of climbing. I had occasionally tried rock climbing before, but occasionally, maybe once a year. The real transition to rock climbing took place when I was already 15 or 16 years old, and when I began to understand that rock climbing could cultivate a passion parallel to racing. Because I started on plastics and practically immediately joined a competitive team, a youth group, and then I also started competing in the youth national team, and the rock arrived when I was already advanced with experience. Also in this case, when I tried rock climbing, I liked it so much that I then continued parallel to my racing activity.

In fact, you are described as a multifaceted athlete: what are the differences in approach, in sensations between the activity in the gym and that on the rock?

Apart from Speed, which I did at the beginning and now I haven’t done for many years and which is really a different thing, then all the others are different aspects of climbing that allow you to have fun practicing what you like. Indoor, outdoor, boulder, wall, the great thing is that in a week you can go once to the gym, once to rock, once to boulder, and the great thing about climbing is precisely its versatility and the possibility of do everything at the same time.

Do you think these diverse experiences complement you as an athlete? And what do you bring from the gym to the crag and vice versa?

It’s certainly not the case for everyone, because many only do rock climbing, many only do gymnastics, while for me they are a parallel thing and one has always helped the other. Definitely from a physical point of view, because the training is more or less similar, but also from a mental point of view, as a way of training by varying the situation, the environment, and therefore breaking up the monotony a little.

Surely always training only in the gym can be very repetitive and therefore being able to go rock climbing also helps a lot. Then it also helped me a lot for the head and let’s say psychologically. Just the fact of having several objectives, i.e. a race and a rock objective at the same time, has always helped me to lower the tension a bit, because I knew that if one objective failed I had the possibility of having the other. Here, having another goal, that has always helped me.

From the point of view of personal investment, what does it mean to prepare a Bibliographie-level project?

Climbing on its own and in general and at all levels is certainly already in danger of becoming all-encompassing. She takes you from morning to night and the thought risks being just that. But for a project of this kind it’s not always a good thing to focus on all year round. So it’s like I said before, I always train for racing and then I try to switch training for rock climbing. In the end climbing becomes a lifestyle at a certain point, and therefore the project also becomes an annual goal which then involves everything, even the holidays are chosen based on the objectives and we try to plan everything. So yeah, it’s complicated, it totally gets you, and you’re always thinking about it.

The thing that really grabs you the most is when you start trying a project and from that moment on you always think about that, in the evening you get into bed and think about the moves on the route, go over things, you tell yourself “ah here I could do like this” and then at the end throughout the day and even when you take a break at the end you always think about that project.

Do you already have the moves to do in your head before starting a route?

If it’s a route that has already been tried, that someone has already tried it, and maybe there’s even some videos yes, and maybe I try to recreate something similar in the gym with the same moves, even if maybe I’ve never went to try on the wall.

The final evolution of this thing is the last boulder that I’m trying and of which a replica of the holds scanned in 3D and reproduced on artificial holds has been made so that they can be put in the gym and trained in a very specific way, given that it’s 95% the same as what bouldering is out there.

What do you think of these technological possibilities, of this engineering of an activity that is born in contact with nature, and which is not for everyone?

It’s an evolution, and you have to understand what your goal is. Of course, if I want to enjoy a day in the open air and go climbing outside, nothing prevents me from doing so, but if the goal becomes to climb the most difficult route or boulder in the world, then we must try to find all possible means to get to the best to the goal. In my opinion, this of 3D reproduction is one more tool that I find very useful and that doesn’t take away from my days outdoors. Quite simply: I have a goal and that is one more tool I have and maybe even so I can do something more, prepare for another goal or spend it outdoors. Then as always everyone can choose what he wants.

So, speaking of goals and projects, what is your dream right now with respect to your climbing career?

My biggest dream now is to climb the hardest route in the world which is Silence, the 9c in Norway, and also to climb the hardest boulder in the world which is called Burden Of Dreams, it is in Finland and it is the first 9A in the world. And these are the two main goals on rock. I already tried Silence last year, I tried Burden Of Dreams this year and I’m really beyond the limits. That is, they have already been climbed, but they are really at the limit of my possibilities and my dream would be to climb both of them, something that no one has yet managed to do.

So what do you think is the essence, the deep meaning, the soul of climbing?

Good question… Everyone must find the essence, the meaning of climbing within themselves. But precisely because it is so multifaceted, precisely because it offers so many possibilities, it is nice that everyone can choose what they want. For me climbing is taking me to my limit, for one it can be letting off steam or relaxing after a day’s work, for another it can be using it as a fitness workout. Everyone can choose what is beautiful for them, and perhaps this is the essence of climbing.

