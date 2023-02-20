Stefano Pioli has won the Panchina d’Oro: he is the best Milan coach of 2021-2022, the season in which he led the Rossoneri to their 19th Scudetto. “I am excited, when I see what was done last year, the emotions are still felt”, his first words after collecting the award. In Serie B, Fabio Pecchia wins, architect of the promotion of Cremonese, in Serie C Silvio Baldini, capable to bring Palermo back to B

There were few doubts but now it’s official: Stefano Pioli won the Golden Bench 2021-2022recognition reserved for best coach of the previous season based on the votes of other colleagues. Pioli, who led Milan to the Scudetto, the 19th in its history, triumphed with 33 votes out of 46. Second came David Nicholasdue to the miracle-salvation of Salernitana, third Luciano Spalletti. “I live my profession with emotion and passion, we are proud and happy with what we did last year – Pioli’s first words to reporters -. We won thanks to teamwork and the environment: at Milanello and with our fans a context had been created whereby we even went beyond our means, achieving an extraordinary and unpredictable result. I believe that the thickness of the people makes the difference and at Milan, from the players to the collaborators, they are all special people”.