The victory against Fiorentina, then Stefano Pioli quickly left San Siro due to serious family problems. The coach left the stadium in tears and left after the match without stopping with the journalists for the usual press conference. The reason is related to a family bereavement. The club has rallied around its coach, who has left for Parma.

The Milan coach therefore did not comment on the performance of the Rossoneri to the media, instead coach Paolo Maldini appeared. “Not winning would have changed the belay. We got this victory with sacrifice without a harmonious game, but we wanted to win and we did it. We could have scored but they too. The risk was there, for us a draw would have been half a defeat. We tried until the end, the will goes a long way “was the comment to Dazn of the Milan manager. And again: «We have two points less than last year, the difference is what Napoli did and are doing incredible things. We are in the round of 16 of the Champions League, we need to recover some players. Of course we believe in the appeal to Napoli – assures Maldini -: last year when we played the return derby we were at -7 and then we won the Scudetto ».