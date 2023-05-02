Home » Stefanos Tsitsipas outclasses Bernabé Zapata Miralles in Madrid Masters 1000 Round of 16
Stefanos Tsitsipas outclasses Bernabé Zapata Miralles in Madrid Masters 1000 Round of 16

Sometimes on alternating current, Stefanos Tsitsipas still largely beat Bernabé Zapata Miralles (6-3, 6-1) this Tuesday evening. The world number 5, despite dips in his game, ensured his qualification in the quarter-finals of the Masters 1000 in Madrid.

As has often been the case since the start of the tournament, the Greek alternated between sequences of domination and moments of feverishness. While he and his opponent were tied (3-3), he won 5 consecutive games to regain the upper hand. He slowed again at the start of the second set, then accelerated again with 12 points in a row and an iron fist to conclude.

He will face the German Jan-Lennard Struff, winner of Pedro Cachin (7-6 [7]6-7 [7]6-3), in the quarter-finals.

