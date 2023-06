Ajax Amsterdam have found a new head coach in Maurice Steijn after a disappointing season. The 49-year-old led Sparta Rotterdam to sixth place last season. Steijn has now signed a three-year contract in Amsterdam, as Ajax announced on Wednesday.

IMAGO/Pro Shots



The traditional club only took third place in the honors division, 13 points behind champions Feyenoord Rotterdam. Coach John Heitinga then had to leave.