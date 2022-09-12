Original title: Stein’s latest strength list: Warriors top the list, Lu Kai ranked second and third Spurs bottom

Live it on September 12 News reporter Marc Stein recently released the latest NBA power list, which is also the first issue of its 2022-23 season power list. Among them, the Warriors top the list, the Bucks are second, and the Celtics are third. The details are as follows (with a brief review of keywords):

The defending champion, the full season of Klay and Dream Chaser, the growth of young people, the addition of new aids DiVincenzo and Green.

The 2021 championship, Antetokounmpo’s tenth season, Middleton’s return, and the recovery of new aid Ingles.

In the 2022 Finals, the addition of Brogdon (Galinari is out for the season due to injury, otherwise he will be ranked second).

5. Clippers Leonard’s comeback, George’s full season, Wall’s addition, Lue’s underrated coaching ability. 6. Sun The 2021 Finals, the league’s first record in the 2021-22 regular season, Ayton’s contract extension (if it wasn’t for the disastrous playoff performance and Ayton’s contract renewal issues, he would have entered the top five). 7.76 people Harden’s state, Tucker, House, Melton, Harrell joined. 8. Grizzlies 56 wins in the 2021-22 regular season, Morant’s performance, Jalen’s surgery. 9. Knight The addition of Mitchell, the growth of Mobley, and whether Allen and Garland can stay at the All-Star level. 10. Heat Tucker left the team, Lowry’s state (the playoffs made it difficult for him to fall out of the top ten). See also George's preseason debut halftime 9 points, Fox 23 points, Kings beat Clippers_1 11. Timberwolves Gobert added, Towns played. 12. Pelicans Zion’s comeback, the effect of Ingram and CJ’s collaboration. 13. Lone Ranger The addition of Wood and McGee, the departure of Brunson, the performance of the bench. 14. Nets Nash’s status, Benxi’s comeback, the chemistry between the Big Three. 15. Eagles The addition of Murray, the effect of double guns in the backcourt, and the state of Collins. 16. Raptors The lineup has barely changed, with Barnes + Sika + Van Vleet’s ceiling. 17. Trailblazers Lillard and Simmons re-sign, Grant and Payton Jr. 18. Lakers The state of James, the full season of thick eyebrows, the role of Westbrook, the addition of Beverley, the coaching ability of the new coach. 19. Bull LaVine renewed, Ball’s recovery, Caruso and Pavey back, Drummond and Dragic added. 20. Knicks Brunson’s addition. 21. King Murray + Monk + Huerter + Fox + Sabonis, head coach Mike Brown, even if it is a success in the playoffs. 22. Wizards Beal renewed, Porzingis’ status, Kuzma, Hachimura, Avdija’s contributions, Button and Morris added. 23. Wasp Bridges left the team indefinitely, Harrell left, and head coach Clifford returned. 24. Pistons Ivey + Cunningham. 25. Magic Banquet No. 1, Wagner Jr. began to cash in, and Suggs grew. 26. Rocket Draft, establish the core. 27. Thunder Chet’s injuries, the draft, the growth of a young man. 28. Pacers Haliburton’s growth, Turner and Heard’s departure and stay. 29. Jazz Draft, rebuild. 30. Spurs 50th anniversary, head coach Popovich, waiting for the next Duncan. （Stan）Return to Sohu, see more