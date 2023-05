Austrian Florian Nüßle unexpectedly won the Vienna Snooker Open on Sunday. The 21-year-old from Styria won the final against Lukas Kleckers in the “Best of nine” 5-0. The German had benefited from the Belgian world champion Luca Brecel not appearing in the round of 32 on Saturday due to illness.

In the quarter-finals and semi-finals, Nüßle eliminated the numbers 13 and 24 in the world rankings with the British Robert Milkins (3:1) and Tom Ford (4:2).