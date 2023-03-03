7
Luca Campani, bitterly ended his story with Kleb Ferrara, will start again from the Stella Azzurra Rome. This is what Sportando learned.
Power forward, in 22 games this year he averaged 14.1ppg and 5.5rpg.
