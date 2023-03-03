Home Sports Stella Azzurra Rome, Luca Campani is arriving
Stella Azzurra Rome, Luca Campani is arriving

Stella Azzurra Rome, Luca Campani is arriving

Luca Campani, bitterly ended his story with Kleb Ferrara, will start again from the Stella Azzurra Rome. This is what Sportando learned.

Power forward, in 22 games this year he averaged 14.1ppg and 5.5rpg.

