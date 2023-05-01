Steph Curry, before the 50 points the speech to the team. Those words are history

Steph Curry drags Golden State Warriors to second round playoffs, The Athletic rebuilds vigil of race-7 with Sacramento. Before Saturday’s video session began, Curry stood in front of the group. In the Chase Center’s ninth-floor glass-walled atrium, a space known as “Above the Rim” that overlooks the bay, the team leader demanded their attention.

“I don’t usually talk much,” Curry told the team, “but I have something to say.”

His speeches are rare. The cheers of him mostly happen individually. Teammates think it’s rare, but when he speaks, everyone remains silent.

This speech, however, will become part of his legend. The prelude to perfection.

“He’s that kind of guy,” Gary Payton II said to his locker after the game. “So when he speaks, everyone should listen. Because the number 30 is usually silent and lets his game do the talking. But he had to say what he had to say, because he knew what kind of atmosphere it was…and I don’t think he wanted to lose this game. So he led and we followed.”

According to several sources collected by the USA site, Curry told the team that he believes in the potential of every player and in the possibility of winning the series. He urged each comrade to put aside all individual thoughts – the targets would be Poole, Jonathan Kuminga and others, unhappy with playing time and role – and concentrate on the group’s mission.

Anyone who didn’t join would have to stay at home. Those who already felt like they were on vacation had to stay off the bus for Sacramento. Whoever went up, on the other hand, would have signed a binding agreement to join the mission.

The rest is history.