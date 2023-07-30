Home » Steph Curry: I still feel like I’m in the prime of my career, I’ll keep pushing hard
Sports

Steph Curry: I still feel like I’m in the prime of my career, I’ll keep pushing hard

by admin
Steph Curry: I still feel like I’m in the prime of my career, I’ll keep pushing hard

Stephen Curry, ospite by Geoff Bennett to talk about the new documentary entitled “Stephen Curry: Underrated”, he lets himself go into a reflection on how he faces the last part of his life as an NBA player.

“Actually I still feel in the ‘prime’ of my career, at least from the point of view of what I’m able to do on the parquet.

I think about what the future holds for me, I try to win other titles, to always push to the maximum of my possibilities.

But, I mean, what matters most is being able to inspire others, right? There is something that goes beyond me, my stats, the three-point record, the titles…. Everything it gives gives people hope and the belief that they can do it. That’s what the movie is about, everything Coach McKillop (his coach at Davidson) taught me along the way.

Basketball has opened so many extraordinary doors and changed so many lives for the better. And to be able to do that in a very meaningful way is still surreal to me, precisely because this is a game that I’ve loved from the moment I started walking. In these moments I realize how much everything exceeded my expectations in terms of impact”.

In his extraordinary career Curry helped the Golden State Warriors win 4 NBA titles, and was included 9 times in one of the ideal starting lineups of the season.

In addition, Dell’s son leads in league history for threes made in the regular season (3390), in the playoffs (618) and in his career (4008).

See also  Adelaide, Djokovic beats Medvedev in straight sets: final against Korda

All records that will continue to update night after night….

You may also like

Tired after cups? No, we lost because of...

Reinaldo Rueda Arrives in Honduras to Take Charge...

Milan, Musah is the eighth shot: who arrives...

Cassidy wins the last race of the season...

«Juve? I don’t think the deal will go...

Coros launches HR Monitor, promising ‘precise data and...

Demi Vollering wins the Tour de France Women...

The usual Max and a Red Bull double....

Unreal! Red Bull lost the winner’s trophy in...

Cuban Phenom Yoenis Tellez Stuns the Boxing World...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy