Steph Curry: I still feel like I’m in the prime of my career, I’ll keep pushing hard

Stephen Curry, ospite by Geoff Bennett to talk about the new documentary entitled “Stephen Curry: Underrated”, he lets himself go into a reflection on how he faces the last part of his life as an NBA player.

“Actually I still feel in the ‘prime’ of my career, at least from the point of view of what I’m able to do on the parquet.

I think about what the future holds for me, I try to win other titles, to always push to the maximum of my possibilities.

But, I mean, what matters most is being able to inspire others, right? There is something that goes beyond me, my stats, the three-point record, the titles…. Everything it gives gives people hope and the belief that they can do it. That’s what the movie is about, everything Coach McKillop (his coach at Davidson) taught me along the way.

Basketball has opened so many extraordinary doors and changed so many lives for the better. And to be able to do that in a very meaningful way is still surreal to me, precisely because this is a game that I’ve loved from the moment I started walking. In these moments I realize how much everything exceeded my expectations in terms of impact”.

In his extraordinary career Curry helped the Golden State Warriors win 4 NBA titles, and was included 9 times in one of the ideal starting lineups of the season.

In addition, Dell’s son leads in league history for threes made in the regular season (3390), in the playoffs (618) and in his career (4008).

All records that will continue to update night after night….

