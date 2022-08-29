Original title: Sterling: This is a victory for the whole team, if it can wear a hat, it is better of course

Live it on August 28th. In the fourth round of the Premier League, Chelsea beat Leicester City 2-1 at home with Sterling’s brace after being sent off. After the game, Sterling was interviewed by the media.

About this game

Sterling said: “It was a precious three points and a point we desperately needed, especially after the team lost to Leeds United last weekend. Even with just 10 men left, we showed great performance. Great passion and determination to win this game, it was a very timely win for us. It was a great team game and everyone played their part.”

“It’s always tough when there are 10 men left in the team and it just shows how hard we put in to win. Our defenders have been fantastic defensively and that’s been the case throughout the game, every single time. Individuals are working hard against each other and you can see what that means for all the players.”

“It was a win for the whole team, everyone gave their best today. Goalkeeper Mendy made some great saves, and Havertz came back from the front to defend.”

Almost scored a hat-trick for the team?

Sterling said: “It would have been better of course to score a hat-trick, but I have to say their goalkeeper made a great save. I think he just hit the ball with the spikes and it hit the post. It was a narrow victory. But most importantly, we had a tough victory against such a tenacious opponent.”

