Home Sports Sterling: This is a victory for the entire team. Of course it would be better if we could wear a cap – yqqlm
Sports

Sterling: This is a victory for the entire team. Of course it would be better if we could wear a cap – yqqlm

by admin
Sterling: This is a victory for the entire team. Of course it would be better if we could wear a cap – yqqlm

Original title: Sterling: This is a victory for the whole team, if it can wear a hat, it is better of course

Sterling: It’s a win for the whole team

Live it on August 28th. In the fourth round of the Premier League, Chelsea beat Leicester City 2-1 at home with Sterling’s brace after being sent off. After the game, Sterling was interviewed by the media.

About this game

Sterling said: “It was a precious three points and a point we desperately needed, especially after the team lost to Leeds United last weekend. Even with just 10 men left, we showed great performance. Great passion and determination to win this game, it was a very timely win for us. It was a great team game and everyone played their part.”

“It’s always tough when there are 10 men left in the team and it just shows how hard we put in to win. Our defenders have been fantastic defensively and that’s been the case throughout the game, every single time. Individuals are working hard against each other and you can see what that means for all the players.”

“It was a win for the whole team, everyone gave their best today. Goalkeeper Mendy made some great saves, and Havertz came back from the front to defend.”

Almost scored a hat-trick for the team?

Sterling said: “It would have been better of course to score a hat-trick, but I have to say their goalkeeper made a great save. I think he just hit the ball with the spikes and it hit the post. It was a narrow victory. But most importantly, we had a tough victory against such a tenacious opponent.”

See also  Guangsha official announced that he signed a striker foreign aid Jones NBA Summer Union has 31 points in a single game_Game_Zhejiang_CBA

（Sky）Return to Sohu, see more

Editor:

Statement: The opinions of this article only represent the author himself, Sohu is an information publishing platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

You may also like

Provincial Games History | 2018 Provincial Games: Heng...

Vitelaru and Achenza shine with Team Equa

Gesteco goes to the sea and Nikolic confirms:...

Ronaldo-Napoli. Mendes’ Blitz for the exchange with Osimhen

A family of three in Changsha won gold...

Robbio, bitter debut: Vighignolo in avalanche

Official:Roma announces that the Italian striker will join...

Udinese, not only Ebosele: also Bjiol and Ebosse...

Ben Davis:Coulu’s ability is very comprehensive, the team’s...

Waterpolo: Iocchi Scratch, the east wind pushes the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy