The die is cast in the 2022-2023 Alps League ice hockey championship, whose table of playoff is almost completely outlined. In fact, only the pre-play offs are missing, starting next week, the pairings of which were made official today, Saturday 25 February, at the end of the last day of the second phase.

Mission accomplished for Fassa who, by hitting the second consecutive victory also stemming Zeller Eisbaren for 3-2, consolidated the third position of group B, remaining in the running for the playoffs, a mirror fate to that of Vipiteno, second despite today’s defeat against Steel Wings Linz for 4-5. End of the race instead for Gherdeina (team that finished in fourth position in front of the Litz) as well as for Merano, which finished in fifth place.

Despite today’s 2-1 success against Cortina, a result achieved only in overtime thanks to Kauffmann’s goal after 45 seconds, Unterland however remained anchored in fifth place in the standings of the winners’ group, a factor that will force the Cavaliers to start from the quarter-finals. Renon, on the other hand, defeated away from home by Salzburg 2 6-2, closed the stage in third place, so he will have the third right to choose in the quarterfinals.

Below are the final rankings of the second phase and the pairings of the Pre-Play Offs

FINAL RANKING PHASE WINNERS

1. EC The Zeller Eisbären (qualificato per i Pre-Playoff)

2. WSV Sterzing Broncos (qualified for Pre-Playoffs)

3. SHC Fassa Falcons (qualified for Pre-Playoffs)

4. HC Gherdeina Hockey (end of season)

5. Steel Wings Linz (fine stagione)

LOSERS PHASE FINAL STANDINGS, GROUP B

1. EC Die Adler Stadtwerke Kitzbühel (qualificato per i Pre-Playoff)

2. EC Bregenzerwald (qualified for Pre-Playoffs)

3. EHC Lustenau (qualified for Pre-Playoffs)

4. EC-KAC Future Team (end of season)

5. HC Meran/o Pircher (fine stage)

PRE-PLAY OFF PAIRINGS

EZ The Zeller Eisbären (A1) – EHC Lustenau (B3)

EC Die Adler Stadtwerke Kitzbühel (B1) – HC Fassa Falcons (A3)

Wipptal Broncos Weihenstephan (A2) – EC Bregenzerwald (B2)

